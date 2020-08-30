Sports News of Sunday, 30 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nicholas Opoku makes second debut for Amiens

Ghana international Nicholas Opoku

Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku made his second Amiens debut in the club’s league defeat against Le Havre on Saturday August 29, 2020.



Opoku, who rejoined the club this summer, played full throttle as Amiens were beaten 1-0.



The 22-year-old was selected for the match, barely 24 hours after he was unveiled by Amiens.



Opoku gave a positive account of himself but it was overshadowed by yellow card he picked up in the 46th minute.



He has rejoined the Unicorns on a season-long loan from Italian outfit Udinese.



Last season the player came close to making a permanent switch to the then Ligue 1 outfit, but following their relegation Amiens SC failed to sign him.

