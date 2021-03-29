Nicholas Opoku feels proud after scoring maiden Black Stars goal

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Amiens SC defender Nicholas Opoku has expressed his excitement after scoring his maiden Ghana goal against Sao Tome and Principe in the final round of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.



Ghana defeated Sao Tome and Principe 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday to top Group C with 13 points.



Goals from Nicholas Opoku, Jordan Ayew and Baba Rahman were enough for Ghana to seal the victory over their opponent.



Opoku, who made his Ghana debut four years ago shot the Black Stars into the lead with a thumping header with just 13 minutes of game played.



After the game, the former Berekum Chelsea player took to social media to express his joy after his debut goal.



“Four years ago I made my Black Stars debut and today on the last day of the AFCON Qualifiers, I’ve my debut goal”



“Proud moment from the U-17, U-20, U-23 to Black Stars, it’s always been a great feeling playing for my country. Thanks for your support and prayers” he said.



He has capped 11 times for the Black Stars with a goal to his credit.



