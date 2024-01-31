Neymar demands DNA test to confirm third child with Brazilian model

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brazil star, Neymar Dos Santos Jr, has demanded a DNA test to confirm whether or not he is the father of a third child with Brazilian model and influencer Amanda Kimberly.



According to Brazil's newspaper, Portal LeoDias, Neymar cheated on his ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi with one Kimberly.



The report suggests that Kimberly has found out she is pregnant, four months after her affair with Neymar.



Neymar is said to have welcomed the news but has demanded a DNA test to confirm that the father.



The Al-Hilal forward became a father to his first daughter, Mavie, who happens to be his second child in October 2023.



Neymar split with Mavie's mother Bruna Biancardi in November on account of the Brazilian superstar being unfaithful.



In June 2023, Neymar issued a public apology for cheating on his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.



The then Paris Saint-German (PSG) superstar apologized after he cheated on Bruna.



He was allegedly “caught in a message exchange with a lover in the middle of Valentine’s Day,” and was also he spotted out and about with his ex-girlfriend Bruna Marquezine in Miami last year.



Neymar in a lengthy post on Instagram admitted that he made a mistake and that he would make their relationship work this time.



"Bru. I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives. I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this, and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you.



"I did wrong with you all. I risk saying I'm wrong every day, on and off the pitch. Only I solve my mistakes in personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and friends. All of this hit one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following beside me, mother of my child.



Has it touched his family, which is my family today. She touched her intimacy in such a special moment that is maternity," he wrote.



The 31-year-old then clarified why he decided to apologies publicly although he has already apologised privately.



"Bru, I already apologised for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public.



"Can't imagine without you. I don't know if we'll work out, but TODAY you're sure I want to try.



"Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger.



'ALWAYS US. I love you.'



A report by Em Off suggests that the couple has agreed to the three conditions that allow the player to 'free to flirt and even have sex with other women despite his commitment to Biancardi.



The said conditions indicate that the former PSG winger 'must be discreet' with his outside relationship, 'must wear a condom', and 'not kiss them on the mouth' during intimacy with 'other women'.



Neymar and Bruna are believed to have begun dating in 2021 and came public in January 2022 via an Instagram post.



EE/EK