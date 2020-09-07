Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Next time hire a good lawyer like me- Naa Odoforley jabs Osei Palmer

Wilfred Osei Kwaku 'Palmer', owner of Tema Youth

Lawyer for Ghana Football Association (GFA), Naa Odoforley Nortey, has advised Tema Youth president Wilfred Osei Kwaku to seek good counsel in his subsequent legal matters.



Naa Odofoley Nortey was speaking on the back of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) ruling which saw Wilfred Osei Palmer’s reliefs against the GFA dismissed by the world sports adjudicatory body.



“The appeal filed on 14 October 2019 by Mr Wilfred Kwaku Osei against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with respect to the decisions rendered on 4 October 2019, respectively 8 October 2019, by the Elections Committee of the Respondent is dismissed.



“The decisions rendered on 4 October 2019, respectively 8 October 2019 by the GFA Elections Committee of the Respondent are confirmed. The costs of the arbitration, to be determined and served to the Parties by the CAS Court Office, shall be borne by Mr. Wilfred Kwaku Osei. Each Party shall bear its own costs in connection with these arbitration proceedings. All other or further claims are dismissed”, the statement from CAS read on the ruling.

Speaking to Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM, she urged the former GFA Executive Council member to always consult good advice before taking a decision to contest or appeal a case in football.



“If you hire a lawyer like me and you listen to good counsel, I suspect you will be able to sail through the next one.



“I am not soliciting any way. If you listen to good counsel not just any counsel, good counsel”, she added.



Osei Palmer was represented by Lawyer Thadeous Sory on the case which was dismissed by CAS.

