Next big thing for Ghana football - Asamoah Gyan endorses Ernest Nuamah

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has named Black Meteors' forward, Ernest Nuamah as the next big thing for Ghana football.



Ernest Nuamah has become a sensation in the last 24 hours after leading the Black Meteors to qualify for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations at the expense of Algeria.



The 19-year-old was unplayable in the game and was the architect for the Black Meteors against Algeria, creating many goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates including Fatawu Issahaku's 12th-minute goal.



The performance of Nuamah who was wearing the number 3 jersey has caught the eyes of the legendary Asamoah Gyan who has backed him to excel at the top level of football.



"Another next big thing for Ghana. Check out the jersey number he is wearing," Asamoah Gyan wrote on his Twitter page with a photo of Ernest Nuamah sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.



Ernest Nuamah was voted as the man of the match for his performance in the game against Algeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.



The Black Meteors qualified for the tournament slated in June 2023 in Morocco after beating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate.



