Newly-signed Cagliari midfielder Alfred Duncan handed debut start against AC Milan

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan has been named in Cagliari starting line-up on his debut against AC Milan.
Duncan joined the Islanders on a loan deal from Fiorentina over the weekend.
The 27-year-old was named in the matchday squad for the crucial clash against high-flying Milan on Monday.
Coach Eusebio Francesco has however handed a starting berth to the Ghana intentional, pairing him with Razvan Marin and Gaston Pereiro in a three-man midfield.
Cagliari are aiming to a ten-match winless streak at the expense of the Rossoneri at the Sardegna Arena.