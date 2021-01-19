Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Newly-signed Cagliari midfielder Alfred Duncan handed debut start against AC Milan

Duncan joined the Islanders on a loan deal from Fiorentina over the weekend

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan has been named in Cagliari starting line-up on his debut against AC Milan.



Duncan joined the Islanders on a loan deal from Fiorentina over the weekend.



The 27-year-old was named in the matchday squad for the crucial clash against high-flying Milan on Monday.



Coach Eusebio Francesco has however handed a starting berth to the Ghana intentional, pairing him with Razvan Marin and Gaston Pereiro in a three-man midfield.



Cagliari are aiming to a ten-match winless streak at the expense of the Rossoneri at the Sardegna Arena.