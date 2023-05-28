Newly promoted club Luton interested in Andre Ayew - Report

Sports News of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Newly promoted club Luton is interested in signing experienced Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, according to sportsworldghana.



Luton views Andre Ayew as a player who can be a leader in the dressing room and contribute greatly on the pitch due to his experience in the English top flight.



Ayew joined Premier League side Nottingham Forest on a contract until the end of the season. On 26 April, Ayew came on as a late substitute in the 3–1 victory over Brighton to make his 100th Premier League appearance.



Nottingham Forest will likely not give him a new deal at the end of his stint.



Luton Town will play in the Premier League for the first time after defeating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties in Saturday's Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium.



Next season, Luton will compete in the Premier League alongside Burnley and Sheffield United. Luton's Kenilworth Road Stadium will host top-flight football for the first time since 1992.