Newcastle to battle Liverool for Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Newcastle United are now more than ever interested in the signing of Ghana star Mohammed Kudus.



The Black Stars attacker has been a transfer target of a lot of clubs since his impressive displays at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



At the tournament, Mohammed Kudus starred for Ghana and scored two goals, and assisted one goal.



Particularly, in the game against South Korea, the 22-year-old was unplayable and led the Black Stars to a 3-2 win at the end of a pulsating encounter that caught the attention of the world.



Although Ghana would exit the World Cup at the end of the group stage, Mohammed Kudus made a name for himself and was tagged by FIFA as a rising star in a post on social media by FIFA.



This week, sources in England have reported that Liverpool and Everton are working on a deal to sign Mohammed Kudus.



In the last 12 hours, it has also come to light that Newcastle United are interested in the services of the attacker and will rival the two Merseyside clubs for the signing of the Ajax attacker.