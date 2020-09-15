Sports News of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce tells Christian Atsu to find a new club

Christian Atsu, Black Stars winger

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has told his fringe players, including Ghanaian winger Christian Twasam Atsu to find a 'new home'.



Atsu missed the opening game of the Premier League, when Newcastle United played West Ham United, and it looks like he won't be giving many chances this season.



“I like Christian – the same goes for [Yoshinori] Muto – trains every day, works tirelessly, [and is] a good professional,” Bruce told the BBC Newcastle.



“But in a situation where, are they going to play enough? There has to come a time when they go and play football," he added.



Newcastle United host Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, but Steve Bruce is unlikely to field the out-of-favour Ghanaian.



“The same goes for [Henri] Saivet. Henri has been around the place since I’ve been here. We try to treat him with respect and he trains every day and is a good pro," he continued.



“Saivet, Atsu, Muto, [Achraf] Lazaar, [Rolando] Aarons – they need to find a home and try to progress their careers again.”

