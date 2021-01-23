Sports News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Newcastle United urge Christian Atsu & two others to leave

Atsu and his colleagues will be out of contract at Newcastle in June

Newcastle United have encouraged Christian Atsu, Achraf Lazaar and Henri Saivet to depart the club in the ongoing transfer window.



According to the Evening Chronicle, the three will be out of contract at Newcastle in June and the trio are unwanted on Tyneside.



The unregistered squad players are already draining the club of over £100,000 per week in wages between them and Steve Bruce knows that moving them on could be key to his hopes of adding to his roster this month.



And even if Newcastle do manage to off-load USA international DeAndre Yedlin there would be no route back to the 25-man squad for any of the transfer-listed trio to take his place as Bruce is aiming to reassess some loan options in the remainder of the window.



Newcastle will not stand in the way of Yedlin if he wants to quit in January with the club well stocked with right-backs.