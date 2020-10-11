Sports News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Newcastle United set to release Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu next summer

Newcastle United are set to release Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu next summer, according to the Chronicle.



Atsu has one-year left on his current contract with the Magpies and was linked with a move to several clubs in the just-ended transfer window.



The newspaper has stated that Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce had to halt interest in the likes of Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the summer due to fringe players’ wages in the North East.



This has led to Newcastle looking to shift the likes of Atsu, Henri Saviet, Rolando Aarons, and Achraf Lazaar before the end of the EFL window deadline on Friday, the Chronicle reports.



The report further stated that source has said that all four of their contracts, which expire in the summer, won’t be renewed. That means that Atsu will be a free agent in as little as 12 months.



Meanwhile, the 28-year-old has been included in Newcastle United's squad for the 2020/21 season and will keep his No.30 jersey.



Astu joined Newcastle United from Chelsea in 2017 on a four-your deal and has since very limited playing time due to an injury he sustained while playing for the Black Star during the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019.



He has previously played for FC Porto, Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth and Spanish side, Malaga.





