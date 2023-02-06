Newcastle United react to news of Christian Atsu being 'trapped' after Turkey earthquake

Sports News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Premier League side, Newcastle United, are optimistic about positive news after former player Christian Atsu is reportedly trapped under rubble due to a devastating earthquake in Turkey.



Newcastle via their official handle tweeted that they are confident about receiving good news about their ex-player.



"Praying for some positive news, @ChristianAtsu20," the club tweeted with an image of the Black Stars winger.



Christian Atsu is currently trending on Twitter as Ghanaians and football fans are hopeful the former FC Porto, Chelsea, Bournemouth, and Everton would be found safe and sound.



According to a report by a Turkish journalist, Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, the player and his club director Taner Savut have been left under rubble as a result of the earthquake that occurred in the Southern part of Turkey and Syria in the early hours of February 6, 2023.



According to CNN, over 1,500 people have died as rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble.



Christian Atsu scored the winning goal for Hatayaspor from a brilliant freekick in their 1-0 win over Kasimpasa on Sunday, February 5, 2023.



