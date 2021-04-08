Newcastle United outcast Christian Atsu among least paid players at club

Sports News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu is among the least paid players at the club on a £30,000 weekly wage.



The 29-year-old pockets £1,560,000 in annual salary for the 2020-21 season.



The Ghana international has been restricted to the side's developmental squad since the start of the new season.



The former FC Porto man rejected the chance to move to Scottish giants Celtic in a bid to fight for a place in the team.



But things have not worked as expected as he continues to struggle at the club.



After arriving in a £6m deal from Chelsea in the summer of 2017, it’s fair to say things haven’t quite worked out for Christian Atsu at Newcastle.



Brazilian forward Joelinton Cássio Apolinário is the highest earner at the club on an £86,538, followed closely by Andy Carroll on £75,000.



Midfield general Jonjo Shelvey pockets £70,000, totaling £3,640,000 in annual salary