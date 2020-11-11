Sports News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

New seats installed at Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Authorities of National Sports Authority installing new seats at Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The National Sports Authority (NSA) is installing new seats at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as renovation works continue at the stadium.



The old seats were destroyed during an inter-schools competition in the Ashanti Region, leaving the stadium in bad state.



But the NSA closed down the stadium as government revamps facilities at the stadium.



The final phase of the installation started on Monday, with the workers and contractor also busily working on the scoreboard.



The pitch drainage system is also being fixed.



The Baba Yara Sports stadium has hosted several Black Stars games and is home to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

