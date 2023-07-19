New season, same Kudus: Ajax drools over super ball control by Black Stars man

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Dutch giants Ajax begun their pre-season engagements on a good note with a 3-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, July 18.



Mohammed Kudus bagged a brace whiles Bergwijn got the other goal.



Kudus fetched the opening goal for the home side on the 19th minute mark. Diring past the goalie from the spot before adding the second in the 34th minute after he fed on a pass from midfield to slot pass the goalie at close range.



Kudus also provided an assist for Bergwijn who scored the second before Kudus added the third goal.



On Twitter, the Ajax account shared a particularly exciting moment in the game where Kudus displayed his ball control acumen after he was found by a long pass across the field.



He took the ball on his chest before controlling it with his knee and feet then laying a quick pass which he run into the penalty box to receive.



The video was captioned: "New season: same Kudus Mohammed."



There is still transfer speculations of Kudus moving from Holland with the latest suitor being Arsenal. The former Right to Dream player, however, continuespreparations for the 2023/24 Dutch Eredivise.



It is the second pre-season test for former Dutch champions, having played out a 2-2 draw with Den Bosch on Saturday, July 8.



More will be expected from the attacking midfielder who was been an integral part of the Ajax setup last season.



