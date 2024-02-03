New hands should be put into Black Stars management committee - Seth Panwum

Sports News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

National Sports Authority Chairman Seth Panwun has called on the Ghana Football Association to infuse new blood into the management committee of the Black Stars.



Hughton, along with his technical staff, has been relieved of duties, and a replacement committee has been established. However, Panwun argues that the fundamental problems extend beyond coaching changes.



He suggests reshuffling or replacing the existing management to bring in fresh perspectives and expertise to address the challenges faced by the Black Stars.



“Sacking the coach is not the fundamental problem with the Black Stars. I think that it should go beyond that. I think we should also move beyond the technical team aspect,” he told Joy News.



“Even the management that is leading the front should have also been reshuffled or taken out so that other hands and minds can also come on board to help.”



The Black Stars' disappointing AFCON campaign saw them finishing third in a group featuring Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.