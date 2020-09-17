Sports News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

New approach needed to attract Ghanaian players abroad to Black Stars – Ibrahim Tanko to GFA

Former Ghana U-23 male team coach, Ibrahim Tanko

Former Ghana U-23 male team coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has advised the Ghana Football Association to change its approach in convincing foreign-based Ghanaian players to wear the national team jersey.



Tanko believes the GFA must start monitoring potential players whilst they fight to make it to the first-team in their respective.



“There are a lot of Ghanaian talents abroad especially in England, Germany, and Holland but we always wait for them to play first-team football before they get our attention. If we want to integrate them into our national team, we need to start early. A player like Tariq Lamptey has the potential of playing for the England national team because he plays in England,” he told Wontumi Sports.



The former Borussia Dortmund forward added that former Black Stars players residing outside the country could be tasked to monitor and convince potential players.



He also suggested that the Football Association sets up offices in countries where Ghanaian players are based.



“In Germany, we have Oto Addo, Eric Addo in Holland, Adu Tutu is also in Austria and Razak in Denmark. If we ask these former players to speak to the youngsters, they can convince them because they have experience in dealing with players. I know Turkish FA have an office in Germany because they know they are Turkish players who are based in Germany. So if we do the same, we will get these players.”

