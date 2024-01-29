New West Ham signing Kalvin Phillips can't wait to play with Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has shared his excitement after joining West Ham United in the winter transfer window.



The former Leeds United player joins the Hammers on loan from English champions Manchester City.



Sharing his delight after sealing the move after a frustrating 18 months at City, Phillips revealed that he is excited to play alongside Ghana's Mohammed Kudus at the London club.



Phillips also extolled the qualities in the West Ham team as he prepares ahead of his debut.



“I’m just so excited to get going. I know the quality of the environment I’m coming into. You look at players like Lucas PaquetÃ¡ and Mohammed Kudus, and the whole squad in truth, and it’s not hard to get excited," he said.



Kudus has been one of West Ham's best signings in recent times after a blistering start to life in England.



The Ghana international has netted ten goals across all competitions for the London outfit since joining from Ajax in the summer transfer widow.



Kudus, who was at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire, is expected to join his teammates after Ghana suffered early AFCON elimination.