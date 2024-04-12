New NSA Director General introduced to staff

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: National Sports Authority

The new Director General of National Sports Authority, Hon. Dodzie Numekevor was introduced to the staff of the Head Office and Greater Accra at a well-attended staff durbar, which took place at the media center at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday 9th April, 2024.



In attendance were the Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority, Mr. Majeed Bawa and other Management members of the Authority. At the meeting, he was officially introduced to staff by Mr. Bawa, who Chaired the durbar.



In his address, the Director General, Hon. Dodzie Numekevor, who is the former Public Relations Officer of the Ghana High Commission in the UK, expressed his excitement in meeting staff and pledged to work with them for the Authority to regain its past glory.



He assured the staff of his resolve to be fair to everyone and further advised all to strive towards loyalty to the NSA and the need to stay focused on the mandate that Ghanaians have entrusted in their care.



He further highlighted some innovations he intends to introduce, such as digitalization of workplace activities through efficient and uninterrupted internet services, among other IT related accessories.



He stated that with the passing of the legislative instrument ( L.I.) of the Sports bill, the National Sports Authority will have the opportunity to explore and implement various innovations for generating funds internally. In a related development, the Governing Board was to meet on the same day to also deliberate on the L.I. among other important sports development issues.



Staff Members were given the opportunity to share their suggestions, opinions on general welfare issues. The meeting ended on a very cordial note with the assurance that this interaction will be organized periodically.