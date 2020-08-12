Sports News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

New Kotoko board and CEO will need the support of everybody to succeed – Papa Arko

Asante Kotoko board and C.E.O visit team owner and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Ernest Papa Arko believes the newly constituted board of directors and the Chief Executive Officer of the club will need the support of all stakeholders in order to succeed.



The Manhyia Palace recently appointed a 12 member board of director’s spearheaded by Dr Kwame Kyei to steer the affairs of the porcupine warriors.



The board after assuming office dissolved the then management members of the club headed by George Amoako.



Following months of talks as to who was going to be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Porcupine Warriors, the board of directors finally settled on Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Speaking to Angel FM in Kumasi, Papa Arko said, “For Kotoko to be successful, I think the board and the CEO must unite. I’m optimistic the club can go far if they unite themselves.”



“The supporters too have a key role to play in bringing back the lost glories of the club. We were successful during our time because of the fans, in fact they took 50% of the successes we chalked. So I will plead with them to be behind the team when the going gets tough” he said.

