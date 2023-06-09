New Hearts of Oak coach must have temparament to contain expectations of management - Neil Armstrong

Sports News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Neil Armstrong Mortagbe, an ex-Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, has provided insight into the characteristics that the top hierarchy of the club should consider when appointing a new coach for the 2023/24 season.



Mortagbe reiterated the importance of finding a coach who can handle the club's high expectations and effectively manage the interests of various stakeholders.



The interim coach, Coach Ocloo, has faced a challenging season following the departure of Zlavko Matic. With the club currently only 3 points away from relegation, the need for a substantive manager has become paramount.



Mortagbe, speaking to Citi Sports, highlighted the significance of understanding the nature of Hearts of Oak as a traditional club.



"We all know who Hearts of Oak are; they are a traditional club.



"So you need a Coach with the temperament to handle both the expectations of management and the expectations of fans, that is one of the underpining elements the coach must have.



"The other criteria, I believe our Executive Chairman, Togbe Afede and management are well versed in the type of manager that can hold all the stakeholder interest."