New Hearts coach to face Karela United in first match

Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic

Hearts of Oak’s new head coach, Kosta Papic will play his first match with the team on his second coming in a Ghana Premier League clash against high-flying Karela United.



The Serbian tactician has been named as the new head coach of the Phobians today according to a statement on the Twitter page of the club.



Having missed pre-season, Coach Kosta Papic now has just a few days to train with the Hearts of Oak team ahead of their Matchday 4 fixture of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League campaign against Karela United.



The Anyinase-based club has proved to be a strong side this season and has been tipped to give the new gaffer of the Phobians a tough mountain to climb.



However, due to his season-long experience in the Ghana Premier League in the past, Coach Kosta Papic should have the needed confidence to handle the pressure that may come at him.

