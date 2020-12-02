Sports News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

New Hearts coach Kosta Papic meets playing body

Newly appointed Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Paic has met the playing body ahead of his first game on Friday, December, 4 against Karela United.



The Serbian trained was named as the head coach on Tuesday following the demotion of Edward Nii Odoom to the youth.



Papic arrived in Ghana over the weekend to take over the Technical Director role but after a disappointing start to the season, which includes a defeat to Inter Allies on Sunday, November, 29, the club's top hierarchy decided to hand him the coaching role.



The 60-year-old Serbian was in charge of the Phobians when they last won the league in the 2008/09 season.



He will be assisted by Asare Bediako, who was appointed as the assistant coach in November.



After leaving Ghana following the league triumph in 2008/09, the Serbian has coached various clubs, including Young Africans of Tanzania, South African sides Black Leopards, Chippa United, Polokwane City, and Royal Eagles.



He was appointed national coach of eSwatini (formerly known as Swaziland) in December 2018 and left the role in December 2019.





Our new Technical and Head Coach meets the teams ??



Enjoy ???? ?? as Kosta Papic interacts with the team.



??????????#AHOSC#PapicIsHere#AccraIsOurs#PositveEnergy pic.twitter.com/wC4nDiSf9p — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) December 2, 2020

