Sports News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

New GHALCA Executives sworn into office

New Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) executives

The new Executive members of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) were on Thursday, February 11, 2021, sworn into office to begin a four-year mandate.



Supreme Court Judge Justice Amadu Tanko administered the oath of office at a colourful ceremony at the GHALCA Secretariat.



Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku, who graced the occasion, described the football club's welfare body as a key stakeholder as its performance reflects on the development of the game in the country.



He assured of the association's support towards the activities of GHALCA towards the realization of their targets.



Mr. Okraku also emphasized the need for a smooth transition and effective collaboration between the old and new executives to achieve the desired objectives.



He pledged his outfit's cooperation with GHALCA towards the development of the game to the highest level.



Six out of the seven newly elected members were sworn into office with the exception of vice-chairman John Ansah - who has traveled on an international assignment with Ghana's U17 male team.



Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo, Treasure Linda Ansong two Premier League representatives Edmund Ackah and George Ofosuhene Peprah as well as Division One representative Eugene Nobel as well as Division Two representative Emmanuel Opoku Abrokwah were sworn into office.