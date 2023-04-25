New Edubiase United owner alleges sabotage in bid for Ghana Premier League promotion

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The owner and bankroller of Division One League side, New Edubiase United, Abdul Salam Yakubu, has claimed that a member of Ghana's current football administration advised him not to waste his money attempting to qualify for the Ghana Premier League.



He said he was told there is no way they can qualify and play in the Ghana Premier League no matter.



"How can we qualify for the GPL? One of the football leaders called me not to spend my money because of the Premier League.



"He told me there’s no way that we can qualify under this current administration. I will still fight hard and qualify at the right time. I have a story to tell," said Abdul Salam Yakubu on Original FM.



New Edubiase United currently sit 6th on the National Division One League Zone 2 log with 34 points from 24 games, 25 points behind the leaders Skyy FC with 6 games to the end of the season.