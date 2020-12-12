Sports News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

New Edubiase MP-elect promises to develop football in the constituency

Member of Parliament-elect for the New Edubiase constituency, Adams Abdul Salam

The Member of Parliament elect for New Edubiase constituency, Adams Abdul Salam has said that he will help revive domestic football in the constituency.



Adams Salam, also a Board Member for New Edubiase United said with his current position he will help push the football/sports agenda in parliament.



“For the next four years, we have a football person who has so much interest in the local game and is going to represent them in parliament. Locally we are going to revive the game in the constituency. If it’s facilities that we lack it means now I have to use my position to help get those facilities in the constituency”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



He called for support during this tenure and promised to also help New Edubiase United get a befitting home venue in the constituency.



“We must all come together and push the agenda of football at the local level which will also help create employment for the youth in the constituency."



“We are going to establish ourselves as a force again and qualify for the Premier League. One of the reasons why we were demoted was due to the fact that we had to play our home games away from home."



“So now we are going to sit down and ensure we get to play our home games here in New Edubiase”, he added.

