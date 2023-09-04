New Black Stars striker Jonathan Sowah nets brace to win Champions of Champions Cup for Medeama

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Highly-rated striker, Jonathan Sowah bagged a brace for Medeama Sporting Club on Sunday evening to lead the club to lift the Champions of Champions trophy.



The Cup game was organised by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to serve as a curtain-raiser for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



In a clash between Medeama SC and Dreams FC, both teams set up strong in a bid to win the first silverware of the season.



Following a very good start to the game, the defending League champions took the lead in the 19th minute when new Black Stars striker Jonathan Sowah equalised with a fine strike.



The forward netted his second for the league champions five minutes later to put his side in control of the contest.



Although Dreams FC would pull one back in the second half, it was not enough to save the MTN FA Cup winners from a defeat.



At the end of 90 minutes at the Cape Coast Stadium, the two goals by Jonathan Sowah won the Champions of Champions Cup for Medeama SC.



It is a big boost for the striker who has been invited to play for Ghana in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.