Sports News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

New AC Monza signing Scozzarella cites Boateng, Balotelli as reason for choosing club

Kevin-Prince Boateng and Mario Balotelli

Italian midfielder, Matteo Scozzarella has indicated that playing with Kevin-Prince Boateng and Mario Balotelli is part of the reason he chose to join Serie B side AC Monza.



The former Atalanta midfielder in the January transfer window joined the Italian lower-tier club on a six-month deal to help the team push for promotion.



Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, the 32-year-old has revealed that the project of AC Monza motivated him to join the club.



“They immediately made me understand that it would be a busy six months here, towards a great goal. The property is demanding, with strong personalities. I chose Monza to turn the page.



“Many played in Serie A like Balotelli, Boateng or Riccifor example. They made me understand that it was possible to start over even with new ambitions and stimuli,” Matteo Scozzarella said.



The new signing is optimistic AC Monza can achieve the dream of making it to the Serie A although he admits it won’t be easy.