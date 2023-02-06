'Never think you nearly quit, You just started son' - Abedi Pele tasks Dede Ayew

Sports News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana's first UEFA Champions League winner, Abedi Ayew Pele had wished his son Andre Ayew well on his move to Nottingham Forest FC in the English Premier League.



Abedi couldn’t hide his joy and excitement following Andre Ayew’s move from Qatar Stars League giant Al Sadd SC.



“Never think you nearly quit! You just started son. @premierleague welcome you to continue from where you end. @AyewAndre Big win Ghana” he tweeted.



The English Premier League side announced the signing of the Ghana captain on Thursday evening.



The 33-year-old former Olympic Marseille player has been added to the club’s squad for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.



Ayew has signed for the Reds from the Forest till the end of the 2022-23 English Premier League which ends in May 2023.



“Nottingham Forest is delighted to welcome Ghana captain André Ayew to The City Ground”, the club stated.



He recently mutually parted ways with Qatar Stars League giant Al Sadd SC to pave the way for him to reunite with his former Swansea City AFC coach Steve Cooper at the new club.