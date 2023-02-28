Never ever compare Partey to Casemiro again – Man Utd fans to Arsenal after FIFA Awards

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United fans on social media have claimed that the debate over who is the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League has been settled after Carlos Henrique Casemiro was named in the FIFA FIFPRO World XI.



The debate over who is the best defensive midfielder between Casemiro and Arsenal’s Thomas Partey has been raging for weeks with fans divided over the two.



Manchester United fans argue that Partey is nowhere near the level of Casemiro, hence there should not be a debate about the two.



However, Arsenal fans hold that Partey is the better player due to his influence in helping the Gunners reach the summit of the English Premier League.



But after their player was awarded as one of the best players in the world, Manchester United fans now believe the debate has been settled hence Arsenal fans must shun comparing Partey to the Brazilian defensive midfielder.



Read some of the comments below





How people compare Partey to this world class player still beats me???????? — Darker Skinn_⏱_ (@BradleyCarl256) February 28, 2023

Mentioning Partey and Rodri in the same sentence as Casemiro should be illegal and punishable by law. https://t.co/cCz7vVBgPo — Obi Of Onitsha (@Ojhayy_) February 28, 2023

Casemiro is wining his accolades and Partey and rodri are eating cornflakes with their kids????????????????????. Don’t compare him again with them — Cinn (@Cinnfott) February 28, 2023

Dear Arsenal fans, never again compare Casemiro and Partey. They're not and will NEVER be in the same level.

Thank you ???? pic.twitter.com/nY0e4ThCmY — Hanny (@Hannyzhime) February 28, 2023

Partey my foot, Rodri my leg. We know who the king is. — Josh Ovua (@JoshuaOvua) February 28, 2023

These Casemiro & Partey Comparison need to stop once and for all, Casemiro is light years ahead of Partey.

The Best DM in the world Plays for Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/gtCio8JqhK — Obed G Kapumbe (@obedkapumbe) February 28, 2023

It took my guy just a few couple of games to body those Partey x Rodri bloggers. Never compare the tank to mid. Retweet???? if you rate Casemiro. pic.twitter.com/DtqOI1qGxV — Mist (@UTDMist) February 28, 2023

Kudos to you Casemiro.The World's Best CDM. The Great Manchester United is proud of you.



Thomas Partey can only get Birthday wishes and Gifts ???????? pic.twitter.com/hkWhofqPbT — Banda's Finest ???????????????? (@AmonMukama3) February 28, 2023

Football funs have turn their back on Thomas Partey after Casemiro's award but we still have faith in you brother. pic.twitter.com/KhaqEhBvKQ — senu foster (@senusports) February 28, 2023

Can't believe y'all compared Casemiro to that fraud Partey

Have some respect!!!!

Anyway The Best DM in the world is red♥️ pic.twitter.com/NI4l84mYSe — G4L (@Geoffreyinnit) February 28, 2023

Arsenal fans really compare Casemiro to Partey. The biggest disrespect in football history — Lamrana bah (@LamranaMamadu) February 28, 2023