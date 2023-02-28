You are here: HomeSports2023 02 28Article 1722527

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Never ever compare Partey to Casemiro again – Man Utd fans to Arsenal after FIFA Awards

Manchester United fans on social media have claimed that the debate over who is the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League has been settled after Carlos Henrique Casemiro was named in the FIFA FIFPRO World XI.

The debate over who is the best defensive midfielder between Casemiro and Arsenal’s Thomas Partey has been raging for weeks with fans divided over the two.

Manchester United fans argue that Partey is nowhere near the level of Casemiro, hence there should not be a debate about the two.

However, Arsenal fans hold that Partey is the better player due to his influence in helping the Gunners reach the summit of the English Premier League.

But after their player was awarded as one of the best players in the world, Manchester United fans now believe the debate has been settled hence Arsenal fans must shun comparing Partey to the Brazilian defensive midfielder.

Read some of the comments below