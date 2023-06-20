Never again will Hearts of Oak perform so poorly in the league – Alhaji Akambi assures fans

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akanbi has assured supporters that the club will put things in place to ensure the team performs well next season.



In the just-ended 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, the Phobians struggled to compete and almost suffered relegation.



Fortunately, a final game of the season draw against Berekum Chelsea was enough to save the side from the drop.



According to Alhaji Akambi, officials of the club should not be blamed for the team’s poor showing because the necessary measures were taken to give players the comfort to compete.



Speaking to Pure FM in an interview, the Hearts of Oak board members said the club will do everything to ensure such a poor campaign is not repeated.



“We are doing all that we need to do to ensure that never again would such a thing happen at Hearts of Oak,” Alhaji Akambi said.



Last season, Hearts of Oak picked 46 points from 34 games to finish 12th on the Ghana Premier League table.