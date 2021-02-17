Sports News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Net worth of ex-Black Stars forward KP Boateng revealed

Former Ghana Black Stars attacker Kevin Prince Boateng

According to information gathered, former Ghana Black Stars attacker Kevin Prince Boateng is worth 20 million dollars.



Born in Germany but of Ghanaian descent, the veteran forward played for the country of his birth at the junior national team level before subsequently playing for his native country.



Widely adored by football fans across the globe having played for a number of clubs, KP Boateng is currently in Italy where he is playing for Italian Serie B outfit AC Monza.



At 33 years, the former AC Milan superstar is not getting any younger and might soon take the difficult decision of hanging his boots.



Per information gathered from androidkosmos.de, KP Boateng is pretty much loaded and will get to enjoy life when his playing days are over.



He is reportedly worth a staggering 20 million dollars and earns an annual salary of 4 million dollars.



At AC Monza, KP Boateng is the team’s main man and is pushing to help the team gain promotion to the Italian Serie A.