Sports News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nelson Mandela warned us about officiating at World Cup 2010 - Lee Addy

Black Stars players paid a courtesy call on Nelson Mandela in 2010

Former Black Stars defender, Lee Addy has revealed that the late South Africa President, Nelson Mandela warned the team about officiating at the FIFA World Cup in 2010.



The Black Stars felt 'cheated' when Uruguay striker Luis Suarez handled a goal-bound ball to prevent the Africans from reaching the semifinals of the World Cup.



The entire Africa continent was heartbroken following the last-minute drama in the game between Ghana and Uruguay in 2010, but Lee Addy insists that they saw it coming.



"The later Nelson Mandela told us what will happen and it happened," he told Citi TV.



“We visited him and he informed us that while in South Africa we should consider it as our land," he added.



“He then warned us that while we have the support of the entire continent we need to be careful because what is rightfully ours will be taken away and handed to the Caucasians and that is what happened."



“The penalty that was awarded to us was a favour to them."



Ghana became the third African country to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup after Cameroon and Senegal.

