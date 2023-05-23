Negative reportage by the media is affecting Ghana football – Randy Abbey

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An Executive Member of the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey has disclosed the media has been one of the problems affecting the progress of Ghana football.



The failure of journalists to criticize the administrators of the country’s football accounts for Ghana’s continued decline in football where most sports journalists have been compromised.



According to the astute football administrator, the media feeds more on negative reportage and that hugely affects the administration and effective running of Ghana football “Negative reportage by the media; one problem affecting Ghana football”, he told Asempa FM.



Abbey also mentioned that plans are underway to beef up Kpando Heart of Lions ahead of their return to the Ghana Premier League “We'll beef up the team, we'll improve it; it's obvious”, he added.



Heart of Lions will play in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League after they emerged Division One League Champions in Zone 3.





LSN/OGB