Nearly 2 billion people have watched AFCON this year - CAF president

Confederations of African Football president, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, has revealed that the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has had close to 2 billion views globally.



He pointed out that it is a proud moment for Africans to get many eyeballs to follow the continent's flagship tournament.



Speaking ahead of the final round of games at the competition, Motsepe assured that the next edition will be better.



“We have had close to 2 Billion people watching AFCON globally. We should be proud as Africans and the next one will be even better," CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe.



The 2023 edition of the tournament has been exciting with many rating it as the greatest AFCON tournament of all time.



On the field, the teams have sold many memorable matches, fabulous goals, magnificent officiating, and many dramatic moments. Whereas on off the field, the fans have been amazing showing up and showing out for their countries.



The competition will end on February 11, 2024, when Nigeria takes on host nation Ivory Coast in the final.





