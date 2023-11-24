Nations FC vs. Karela United match preview for GPL matchday 12

Sports News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nations FC will aim to extend their revival when they welcome Karela United to the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday, November 25 2023 for premier league business.



The debutants recorded their first back-to-back win of the campaign after beating Bibiani Gold Stars last weekend to steer clear the danger zone. They are currently 10th placed on the league standings with 14 points and would want to make it three wins on the spin to climb up further after enduring a difficult start.



Kassim Mingle and his lads will be confident of achieving this feat as they have not lost at home and they also face a Karela side who are not without their own struggles.



The Pride and Passion ended their 8-match winless streak last weekend with a 2-1 win over league leaders, Aduana. Tanko Shaibu’s lads are out of the drop zone only due to their superior goal difference and would aim to build on that win to get their season back on track.



They could be a tough nut to crack for their hosts as they have drawn 6 of their last 9 matches. Unless Nations are more clinical in front of goal, it could end in frustrating draw at Abrankese.