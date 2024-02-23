Nations FC sign duo Richard Berko and Nuamah Blankson to strengthen squad

Sports News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Nations Football Club have signed two new players to augment their squad ahead of the second round of the 2023/2024 GPL season.



In an official communique on Thursday, February 22, the club announced that it has secured the services of Richard Berko and Nuamah Blankson.



“It’s Official. Welcome to Nations FC, Berko Richard and Blankson Nuamah,” Nations FC shared in a post on X.



Nations Football Club struggled to compete in the first round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



However, coach Kasim Mingle managed to turn things around, inspiring the team to win important games.



Nations FC currently sits 4th on the league table with 27 points from 17 games.



With the addition of the new players, the Kumasi-based club is hoping to push to challenge for the league title.