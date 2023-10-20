Nations FC’s best result will be a draw against Kotoko – Stephen Manu

Sports News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Manu says he does not see Nations FC securing maximum points against the Porcupine Warriors.



The Premier League newcomers will host the Ghanaian giants at the Dr Kwame Sports Complex on Sunday in week six of the Ghana Premier League.



Kotoko have rediscovered their form after failing to win any of their first three games in the Ghana Premier League.



The record league holders achieved back-to-back victories, triumphing over Accra Lions with a 1-0 scoreline and beating Aduana Stars 1-0. Kalo Ouattara and Richmond Lamptey played crucial roles in securing these wins.



“It’s going to be a tough match but at the end of the day, it is either Kotoko secure victory or share the spoils. There is no way Nations FC can beat Kotoko, their best results will be draw” he told Kessben FM monitored by Footballghana.com



Kotoko are 5th on the Ghana Premier League table with 8 points after five games into the campaign.