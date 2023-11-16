Nations FC need a clinical striker to resolve goalscoring woes - Kasim Mingle

Sports News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nations FC coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle says his outfit needs a clinical striker to resolve goalscoring woes in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.



The Abrankese-based club has been inconsistent in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign, winning just three games, losing five and drawing two after 10 games into the campaign.



The Ghana Premier League newcomers are 13th on the league standings with just 11 points.



In an interview, the former Bechem United coach expressed concerns about his outfit inability to take their chances and has therefore hinted on squad augmentation in the next transfer window.



“For now, we will work on what we have until the next transfer window. We’ve been creating chances in our games but we are unable to score, definitely we have to get someone who is clinical”



“We’ve done what we could, yet they are unable to utilize the chances, so we have to augment the attack in the next transfer window” he said.



Nations FC are away to Bibiani Goldstars in the matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League.