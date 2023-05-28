Nations FC in talks with Samuel Boadu to take over as new head coach - Reports

Sports News of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nations FC is in talks with Samuel Boadu to take over the club as the new head coach, according to reports in the local media.



The Division One League who have secured a promotion to the Ghana Premier League are seeking to improve their technical team ahead of the maiden participation in the topflight.



Nations FC secured qualification to the Premier League following a 3-1 win over West African Football Academy (WAFA) last week Saturday at the Dr. Kwame Keyi Sports Complex.



Johnson Smith, a former Asante Kotoko assistant coach led the side to book their qualification.



However, the reports have stated that the leadership of the club is in talks with the former Accra Hearts of Oak coach to take over the club as the new head coach.



Johnson Smith, who is a former Skyy FC will be named as the assistant coach of the club.



Samuel Boadu won trophies and did very well with the Phobians. His experience in the Ghana top flight has prompted Nations FC to secure his services.