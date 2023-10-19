Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle reveals approach for Kotoko clash

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nations FC coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle has disclosed the approach his team is taking as they prepare to face giants Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.



The Abrankese-based club will play host to the Porcupine Warriors in matchday six of the domestic top-flight at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday.



Speaking in an interview, Kasim Mingle asserted his outfit preparation ahead of Kotoko’s clash won’t be different from other games.



“It’s normal preparation we’ve being doing for all matches and Kotoko’s game is not an exception. We don’t differentiate matches because in all games, when you win you get three maximum points and when you draw, you get one point”



“You don’t win six points when you able to beat Kotoko, So the normal preparation that we’ve being doing, we will do the same ahead of Kotoko’s game” he said.



The Ghana Premier League newcomers are 14th on the table with 4 points after five games into the season.