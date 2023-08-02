Nations FC close to signing former Ashanti Gold SC midfielder Seth Osei

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League newcomers Nations FC are close to signing former Ashantigold midfielder Seth Osei in the ongoing transfer window.



The newly promoted GPL outfit are in the search in search of a solid and quality midfielder to bolster their squad for the 2023/24 football season.



Nations FC are believed to have identified and settled on Seth Osei as the perfect midfielder to strengthen their team for the upcoming campaign.



It is said the midfielder has completed his mandatory medicals ahead of his imminent move to Nations FC.



Osei recently returned from Egypt, where he played for Baladeyit Elmahalla SC in the lower-tier league. He had an amazing season with the Egyptian club, contributing 11 goals in 13 games, including 5 goals and 6 assists.



Having previously played for Ashanti Gold SC in the Ghana Premier League, Osei is close to making a return to the top-flight competition.