National Sports Authority willing to name a stadium in Ghana after Pele

Sports News of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has expressed its desire to name a stadium in Ghana to honour the late Brazilian football legend, Pele.



FIFA president, Gianni Infantino who was in Sao Paulo in Brazil for Pele's funeral stated that FIFA would ask every country in the world to name a stadium in honour of the late football wizard.



Although some Ghanaians on social media have opposed FIFA’s decision, the NSA’s Director General, Professor Peter Twumasi plans fulfil the wish of FIFA.



"Infantino's call for nations to name a stadium after the king of football, Pelé, is something many nations always do to honor their hero," he told the NSA.



"For me, it is a good motivation for young players who aspire to reach the top of football and also serves as a magnet to bring people together around the world,"



“There are procedures to be followed in renaming the stadium and as we did with the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, and we are ready to engage the right parties to make this happen, especially given a large number of new unidentified sports facilities in the country," he added.



"Talks are continuing on the naming of some buildings after some heroes and institutions that have contributed to the development of sports,"



"There are numerous proposals with the Ministry of Youth and Sports for this to happen and we hope it can be done in the near future," he concluded.



Pele died at the age of 82, just before the end of 2022, after a lengthy fight with cancer. His demise shocked the football world and the rest of the world.







JNA/MA