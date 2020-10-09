Sports News of Friday, 9 October 2020

National Sports Authority visits VC on progress of UG stadium

The University of Ghana stadium

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi has visited the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu to discuss the progress of the works at the University of Ghana stadium.



The University of Ghana stadium is one of the many venues to be used by Ghana Premier League clubs ahead of the Ghana Premier League 2020/2021 season.



The Installation of spectator seats is currently ongoing alongside furnishing of dressing rooms, offices, and conference rooms, as well as improvements of pitch irrigation Systems. However, the tartan tracks have been fully installed.



Present during the visit to the University of Ghana stadium was the Director of Sports at the University, Dr Bello Bitugu.



The building of the University of Ghana Stadium started 14 years ago during the administration of Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor.



The Facility was recently used in January during the Ghana University Sports Association Games, which was themed this year as “Integrating Sports into Academia for Youth Empowerment and Development.”

