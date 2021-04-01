You are here: HomeSports2021 04 01Article 1221952

Sports News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: GNA

National Sports Authority disinfects 12 league centres ahead of GPL second round

The disinfection exercise which was undertaken by Tebel Company limited The disinfection exercise which was undertaken by Tebel Company limited

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has disinfected 12 Ghana Premier League (GPL) match venues ahead of the start of the second round of the GPL on Friday, April 2.

The disinfection exercise which was undertaken by Tebel Company limited, started on Tuesday, March 30 and was expected to end on Thursday, April 1.

In all, 14 leagues were expected to be disinfected as part of government’s efforts to curb the spread of the global pandemic, Coronavirus.

The 12 league centres disinfected are, the Theatre of Dreams, Nana Gyeambour Stadium, CAM Park, Len Clay Sports Stadium, Oheneba Ameyaw Stadium.

The rest are, Golden City Park, Nduom Sports Stadium, Nyinnahin Sports Complex, Carl Reindorf and the Agyemang Badu Stadium.

The final exercise is expected to see the Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium disinfected today, April 1 to pave way for the league to resume.

