Sports News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

National Paralympic Committee embarks on major restructuring of all para-committees

The National Paralympic Committee has moved to assert its authority as the only accredited and recognized institution in charge of Paralympic activities in the country.



In line with this, the NPC has commenced moves to restructure all committees that organize para-sports activities in the country.



In a letter addressed to the various committees, the NPC stated that the move forms part of a plans to promote and elevate Paralympic sports to world standard.



The statement which was signed by Samson Deen, the President of the NPC postulates that until further notice all committees and institutions which deal in para-sports cease to function.



“We write to express our sincere gratitude to you and your Executive Board for your contribution towards the development and promotion of the Para Athletics sport since your mandate was given in 2017.



“This is to inform you that the NPC-Ghana Executive Board has embarked on a restructuring programme to world standards to ensure development and growth of its sports” parts of the statement read.



