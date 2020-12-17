Sports News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: GNA

National Division One league fixed for January 2021

Ghana Football Association

The National Division One League is set to commence in January 2021.



A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), said the league would commence on January 8, 2021.



The statement said, the new date supersedes the original date of December 3, 2020, which was initially announced by the GFA.



The National Division One League, Ghana’s second-tier competition is expected to run through to July 2021.



The decision is to allow Division One League clubs ample time to prepare for the new season following the cancellation of the 2019/2020 season in July this year.



There would also be some interesting duels when the season kick starts in Zone One with Berekum Arsenals coming up against B.A United on Day One.



The upcoming season promises to be exciting with lots of interesting derbies on every match day.



The Division One League is the second-tier football league in Ghana. Currently, 48 Clubs compete in Three Zones in a League format comprising 16 Clubs in each Zone. Winners of the Zones gain promotion to the Premier League at the end of every season.



The last three clubs in each Zone are relegated at the end of each season, except in situations where clubs relegated from the Premier League necessitates more clubs to be relegated in a particular Zone.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.