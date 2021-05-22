National Chief Imam opens 6th Sharubutu Ramadan Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has opened the 6th edition of the annual Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu Ramadan Cup.



The 102-year old revered cleric, flanked by dignitaries, performed the symbolic kick-off before Sabon Zongo and Cowlane kicked off the competition.



The 6th edition of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup features 24 Zongo communities and would be played for two days, Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23.



Other communities taking part in the competition are Ashaiman, Tema Zongo, Nungua Zongo, Tudu, Cowlane, Shukura, Sabon Zongo, Ashale Botwey, Madina, Nima, Mamobi, Accra New Town, Alajo, New Fadama, Darkoman, Tunga, Anyaa Zongo, Oda Zongo, Suhum Zongo, Koforidua Zongo and Hohoe Zongo.



Present at the opening was Ahmed Abdulai Abu, who represented Vice President Bawumia, as well as officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Zongo Development Fund, who supported the tournament.



Former Sports Minister, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuije was also present.



The tournament is also being sponsored by Ashfoam, Nasco Electronics, Perla Mineral Water, Zara M Properties and Adonko Next Level Energy Drink.



