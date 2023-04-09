Nathaniel Opoku scores first goal for Oud-Heverlee Leuven against KV Mechelen

Sports News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nathaniel Opoku scored his first goal for Oud-Heverlee Leuven in their 4-1 win against KV Mechelen in the Belgian top flight on Saturday afternoon.



Opoku 21, also provided an assist in the home victory over KV Mechelen at the King Power Stadium.



Casper De Norre fired Oud-Heverlee Leuven in front with a fantastic strike in the 4th minute. KV Mechelen's Kerim Mbrati was substituted in the 35th minute due to injury.



Nathaniel Opoku scored his first goal for Oud-Heverlee Leuven in the 39th minute.



Mathieu Maertens made it 3-0 in the 56th minute, and Musa Al-Taamari added a fourth goal for Oud-Heverlee Leuven on the hour mark after being set up by Nathaniel Opoku.



Geoffry Hairemans' 89th-minute goal was simply a consolation for the visitors as Oud-Heverlee Leuven easily defeated them 4-1 at the King Power Stadium, denying them a point.



Nathaniel Opoku was substituted in the 70th minute and former Cheetah FC player Emmanuel Toku came on in the 70th minute to replace Jon Dagur.