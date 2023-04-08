Nathaniel Opoku on target for the first time in Belgian Jupiler Pro League

Sports News of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster, Nathaniel Opoku netted his first ever goal in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Saturday afternoon when OH Leuven walloped KV Mechelen in round 32.



The 21-year-old forward was amongst the scorers to help Leuven record a resounding 4-1 victory at the Den Dreef Stadium.



Leuven were up and running as early as the 4th minute when midfielder Casper De Norre scored to put them ahead in the match.



Opoku got his name on the scoresheet for the first time in the white shirt after doubling the advantage six minutes from the break.



Mathieu Maertens increased the lead for the home side a few minutes into the second half before Opoku set up the final goal for Jordan midfielder Mousa Al-Tamari in the 60th minute.



Mechelen got their consolation goal a minute from the final whistle with a goal from Geoffrey Hairemans.



Opoku joined Leuven in the January transfer window on loan from Leicester City U21 and has since managed five appearances with a goal.



Former Ghana youth player Emmanuel Toku joined the match in the 70th minute after he was brought on to replace Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson.